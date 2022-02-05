Amrita Arora wishes son Azaan on 12th birthday, maasi Malaika Arora calls him 'my handsome'. See pic

Actor Amrita Arora wished her son Azaan Ladak on his 12th birthday. Sharing a photo of Azaan, Amrita penned a note for him.

Sharing a picture of Azaan, Amrita wrote, “My wise old little chap! 12 going on 21 but always my baby. Our son shine ,shine on our crazy diamond. Happy birthday Azaan."

Amrita's sister Malaika Arora commented on the photo calling Azaan, “My handsome.” Karisma Kapoor said, “Happy birthday big boy," and Shibani Dandekar called him a “cutie.” Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan and singer Sophie Choudry also wished Azaan in the comments section.

Amrita tied the knot with businessman Shakeel Ladak in March 2009. The couple welcomed their first son Azaan in 2010 and their younger son Rayaan Ladak in 2012.

In an old interview with The Indian Express, Amrita talked about her two sons and how he and Shakeel enjoy watching their kids grow. She said, “We love watching the boys interact, reading the menu, figuring out their food preferences when we take them out, which we do very often now as they are older. We travel aplenty and the boys are conditioned to zip around as our idea of a vacation is not to lounge around in the hotel room but to go out and explore. Also, their innocence and curiosity is an eye-opener for us, too. Kids teach you so many things as well.”

Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Fardeen Khan's film Kitne Door Kitne Paas. She was later seen in films such as Awara Paagal Deewana, Girlfriend, Golmaal Returns, Kambakkht Ishq and many more. Amrita was last seen on Star Plus's TV show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, in which she played the role of Dhami.

