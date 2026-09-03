Kareena Kapoor regrets dropping out of school after class XI for films: ‘Have pushed my boys to finish their education’

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has often spoken candidly about choosing films over education when she entered the industry as a teenager. Years later, the actor admits that not completing her studies remains one of her regrets. She says the experience is also one of the reasons UNICEF’s work towards girls’ education in India is particularly close to her heart.

Kareena Kapoor regrets not completing her education

Kareena Kapoor says she wants her sons to complete their education before following their heart.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking about leaving education after Class XI to pursue acting, Kareena told podcaster Hanuman Dass, “I never finished my education, and that was something that kind of stayed with me. Even though I had the opportunity, I got into movies and didn’t study any further after Class XI. I know a lot of people can make fun of that or say whatever they want, but I wanted to prove myself as an actor. That was something I wanted to do, to follow my heart.”

She added that, because she regrets leaving her education midway, she wants her sons, Taimur and Jeh, to complete their education before pursuing their passions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Education is something I do regret not completing. That’s why I have pushed my boys to finish their education first and then follow their hearts. When UNICEF approached me about supporting young girls’ education in India, I felt deeply about it because I had always carried that regret that I hadn’t completed my own education,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Education is something I do regret not completing. That’s why I have pushed my boys to finish their education first and then follow their hearts. When UNICEF approached me about supporting young girls’ education in India, I felt deeply about it because I had always carried that regret that I hadn’t completed my own education,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kareena has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014 and has advocated for girls’ education, gender equality and children’s access to quality education.

Kareena Kapoor's Bollywood debut

Kareena made her Bollywood debut with J.P. Dutta's Refugee, which was released on June 30, 2000, opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She was 19 when the film was shot and turned 20 shortly after its release. The film marked the debut of both Kareena and Abhishek and was among the most anticipated launches of the year, given their Kapoor and Bachchan family legacies. Both actors have since established themselves as successful stars in Bollywood.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film

Kareena is all set to feature in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Daayra. The crime thriller stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar, respectively. The film is inspired by true events.

Co-written and directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors. In an earlier interaction, Meghna's father and lyricist Gulzar had confirmed that the film has no songs. Daayra is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.