Kareena Kapoor reveals chat with Taimur about Covid-19 vaccines, explains their importance with Tom and Jerry video

Kareena Kapoor Khan explained the importance of vaccination, as India battles a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a Tom and Jerry video. She said that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan had a conversation about the need for vaccination with their son, Taimur. She also urged everyone to register themselves to be inoculated.

“We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us — medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers — please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The video likened Tom to the coronavirus. The clip shows him training his rifle on Jerry, who is compared to the immune system. Suddenly, Jumbo (a baby elephant), disguised to look like a larger version of Jerry, comes out and stands behind Jerry. Jumbo is likened to the effect of the first dose of vaccination. Then, Jumbo’s mother, also disguised to look like an even larger version of Jerry, comes out. She is compared to the effect of the second dose of vaccination. Looking at the three of them, Tom is frightened and runs away, smashing walls in the process.

On Wednesday, Kareena urged everyone to empathise with the healthcare workers, who have been hard at work during the Covid-19 pandemic. She wrote in an Instagram post, “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you.”

While Kareena is yet to take the Covid-19 vaccine, Saif has reportedly taken both doses. The vaccinations will be open to all above from 18 years of age, starting May 1.