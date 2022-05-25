Kareena Kapoor reveals plans for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party tonight

Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday and social media is filled with birthday wishes for the filmmaker. Joining them, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a throwback picture of herself with Karan. Sharing her celebration plans with him, she referred to their poses in the picture and wrote, “I don’t know are we pouting? Sucking our cheeks in? Well, what the hell. It’s us. You and me. Me and you forever, a love like no other. Let’s dance tonight like never before cause it’s my sweetheart's birthday. Happy 50@karanjohar, no one like you.” (Also read: Karan Johar birthday bash: Gauri Khan, Seema Khan attend, checkout stunning rooftop decoration)

In the picture, Kareena is seen wearing a white shirt with her hair neatly tied in a bun. Standing next to her, Karan, in a blue shirt, appeared to be copying Kareena’s pout. While he failed to nail the pose, she struck a confident pose for the camera. Reacting to the memories, costume designer Manish Malhotra, who shares a close bond with Karan and Kareena, commented with several loved-up and heart emoticons.

Karan kickstarted his birthday celebrations with close friends, such as Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Going by a video shared by Manish on Instagram, it seems like the filmmaker’s 50th bash included a rooftop setting with flower arrangements in place for a perfect feast. Long tables with transparent chairs were placed in a line with white flowers and candles.

Apart from this, a paparazzo account also shared a glimpse of golden balloons that read '50 and fabulous’ at the entrance of Karan's residence. A man with a three-tier birthday cake was also spotted arriving at the venue.

