Kareena Kapoor reveals she transformed into 'another person' during pregnancy, got 'ravenous for meat'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has said that while she is quite content eating a vegetarian diet normally, she became a 'ravenous' meat-eater during her second pregnancy. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second son earlier this year. They've named him Jehangir.

Kareena Kapoor turned author for her recently-released self-help book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. In it, she revealed her food cravings during her pregnancy.

She wrote, according to Pinkvilla, "When not pregnant, I love being vegetarian. But I got ravenous for meat while pregnant and craved cold cuts, salt and soy. It was as if I was another person."

Kareena revealed that she ate so much, even her fingers swelled-up. "I took off my rings by my eighth month. Forced to choose between my pepperoni and my wedding ring, I chose pepperoni!" she revealed.

Previously, in the run-up to the book's release, Kareena had engaged fans on social media with a game -- Bebo's pregnancy bingo. She listed several experiences that she'd had during her pregnancies, and asked fans to tick off the ones that they'd had, too.

Via the game, Kareena revealed that she'd received 'unsolicited parenting advice' and was 'worried about the stretch marks'. She also said that she 'shopped excessively for baby products' and 'couldn't stay away from pizza'. Other experiences that she listed were, 'peed a lil while sneezing', 'dreamt about the baby', 'laughing turned into weeping for no reason', and 'picked a name for your baby before the delivery'.