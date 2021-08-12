Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor reveals she transformed into 'another person' during pregnancy, got 'ravenous for meat'
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor reveals she transformed into 'another person' during pregnancy, got 'ravenous for meat'

Kareena Kapoor has revealed that she transformed into a ravenous meat-eater during her pregnancy. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir earlier this year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor has written a book on her two pregnancies.

Actor Kareena Kapoor has said that while she is quite content eating a vegetarian diet normally, she became a 'ravenous' meat-eater during her second pregnancy. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second son earlier this year. They've named him Jehangir.

Kareena Kapoor turned author for her recently-released self-help book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. In it, she revealed her food cravings during her pregnancy.

She wrote, according to Pinkvilla, "When not pregnant, I love being vegetarian. But I got ravenous for meat while pregnant and craved cold cuts, salt and soy. It was as if I was another person."

Kareena revealed that she ate so much, even her fingers swelled-up. "I took off my rings by my eighth month. Forced to choose between my pepperoni and my wedding ring, I chose pepperoni!" she revealed.

Previously, in the run-up to the book's release, Kareena had engaged fans on social media with a game -- Bebo's pregnancy bingo. She listed several experiences that she'd had during her pregnancies, and asked fans to tick off the ones that they'd had, too.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor drops pregnancy truth-bombs: 'Shopped excessively, peed a little while sneezing'

Via the game, Kareena revealed that she'd received 'unsolicited parenting advice' and was 'worried about the stretch marks'. She also said that she 'shopped excessively for baby products' and 'couldn't stay away from pizza'. Other experiences that she listed were, 'peed a lil while sneezing', 'dreamt about the baby', 'laughing turned into weeping for no reason', and 'picked a name for your baby before the delivery'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor saif ali khan
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Nikolas, the ‘opera singer’ doggo showing off his skills. Watch

Doggos get offended as human tries to speak cat with them. Watch

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP