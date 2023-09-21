Is Kareena Kapoor a part of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again? Here's what she said

Actor Kareena Kapoor has hinted that she will be a part of Singham 3, helmed by Rohit Shetty. In an interview with Film Companion, Kareena spoke about her top priority. She also shared that she is 'probably having the best time in my career right now'. (Also Read | Inside Kareena Kapoor's birthday with special Jaane Jaan cake, photoshoot with Karisma at Pataudi Palace)

Kareena on stardom, her top priority

Kareena Kapoor has several films in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking with Film Companion, Kareena said, "Now, it's no more about the stardom. I don't want to do stardom anymore. I want to do characters because I've always wanted to be in front of the camera and be known as an actor, that has also been a top priority, always. Of course, the Poo, Geet and blockbusters, that's part of the 23 years. It can't not be. But I think I'm probably having the best time in my career right now and with the next two films whether it's Jaane Jaan or The Buckingham Murders."

Kareena hints at being part of Singham

She also added, "I'm entering a phase which is unknown but I'm super super excited. I just want to explore, it's not about success or failure…It's not about the pressure of the box office numbers. Of course, there will be The Crew and there will be Singham and there will be all of that which be whatever the quintessential heroine and Bebo. But I'm just loving just exploring myself as an actor."

About Singham Again

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit's Singham Again will also star Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Shweta Tiwari among others. Singham released in 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. It was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024.

Kareena's upcoming films

Kareena features in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan which started streaming on Netflix from Thursday. In the film, Maya (Kareena), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other. The film will mark Kareena's OTT debut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from this, Kareena also has The Crew in her pipeline. The film also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Kareena will also be seen in The Buckingham Murders, helmed by Hansal Mehta. The film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON