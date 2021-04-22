Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor's Earth Day post features her 'favourite boys', Saif Ali Khan and Taimur getting their hands dirty
Kareena Kapoor's Earth Day post features her 'favourite boys', Saif Ali Khan and Taimur getting their hands dirty

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post, shared on the occasion of Earth Day, features Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in Kareena Kapoor's latest post.

Kareena Kapoor on Thursday shared a pictures of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, getting his hands dirty with some farming. He was accompanied by their son, Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena's post comes on Earth Day.

She wrote in her caption, "Plant more trees ❤️ This world earth day... preserve ❤️ plant ❤️ Grow ❤️." She included the hashtags 'World Earth Day' and 'Favourite Boys'.

While the first picture showed Saif and Taimur shovelling some soil, the second picture showed Taimur perched on a tree. Kareena and Saif recently welcomed their second son, but have been cautious about not revealing any details about him.

They were attacked over Taimur's name, and Kareena said a few months ago that they had put off naming their second son until the last moment. Besides a couple of pictures of the baby, his face strategically shielded, Kareena has revealed neither his name nor any other details.

She returned to work a few weeks after giving birth and shot an episode of the celebrity cooking show Star vs Food. The show premiered recently and featured Kareena attempting to make pizza. Other guests include Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Pratik Gandhi.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she once put on 8 kgs after a trip to Tuscany: 'It’s in my family to put on weight easily'

Kareena also completed work on Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan and co-starring Aamir Khan, the film was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saif, meanwhile, recently appeared in the controversial Amazon streaming series Tandav. He has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush in the pipeline.

