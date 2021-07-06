Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor’s Monday ends on high note after she was ‘not quite ready’ for it
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor’s Monday ends on high note after she was ‘not quite ready’ for it

Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses of her Monday on Instagram Stories. While she was ‘not quite ready’ for the day at first, she managed to end it on a good note.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses of her day on Instagram Stories.

Kareena Kapoor went from being ‘not quite ready for Monday’ to ending up rather satisfied with how her day went. She documented the change in her Monday mood on Instagram Stories.

Late on Monday, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her fitness tracker, which showed that she covered a total distance of 12.73 km (15,614 steps) throughout the day. “I think this day has ended well,” she wrote, adding laughing, running girl and muscle emojis. Earlier in the day, she had posted a no-makeup selfie along with the caption, “Not quite ready for Monday.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Kareena also unveiled a poster of Bhoot Police, featuring her husband Saif Ali Khan, on Monday. Saif is not on social media himself. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Don't fear the paranormal and feel ‘Saif’ with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip.”

Reacting to Kareena’s post, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, “I feel safe with U!” Jacqueline Fernandez, who also stars in Bhoot Police, commented, “Yaayyyy!!”

Last week, Kareena completed 21 years in Bollywood. She made her debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee, opposite Abhishek Bachchan, in 2000. She has since starred in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, Heroine, Ki & Ka, and Veere Di Wedding.

Also read: When Karan Johar saw Ranveer Singh’s poster and thought ‘who is going to see’ Band Baaja Baaraat, felt like ‘fool’ later

To commemorate the milestone in her career, Kareena shared a montage of scenes from Refugee and throwback pictures from the sets. “21 years. Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate... 21 more to go... I’m ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support. #JPDutta #JPFilms @bachchan @nidhiduttaofficial,” she wrote.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. The film, a remake of the critically acclaimed film Forrest Gump, is directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame. It is slated for a theatrical release this Christmas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys Italian dinner with a lot of greens thanks to Taimur Ali Khan, see pic

PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor gets a special request from Kareena Kapoor to recreate iconic 'towel item song' from Saawariya

PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 06:04 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Singapore PM wears turban during Gurudwara inauguration. Watch

Alligator wanders into Florida church, runs away as pastor tries to baptize it

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP