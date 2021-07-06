Kareena Kapoor’s Monday ends on high note after she was ‘not quite ready’ for it

Kareena Kapoor went from being ‘not quite ready for Monday’ to ending up rather satisfied with how her day went. She documented the change in her Monday mood on Instagram Stories.

Late on Monday, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her fitness tracker, which showed that she covered a total distance of 12.73 km (15,614 steps) throughout the day. “I think this day has ended well,” she wrote, adding laughing, running girl and muscle emojis. Earlier in the day, she had posted a no-makeup selfie along with the caption, “Not quite ready for Monday.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram Stories.





Meanwhile, Kareena also unveiled a poster of Bhoot Police, featuring her husband Saif Ali Khan, on Monday. Saif is not on social media himself. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Don't fear the paranormal and feel ‘Saif’ with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip.”

Reacting to Kareena’s post, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, “I feel safe with U!” Jacqueline Fernandez, who also stars in Bhoot Police, commented, “Yaayyyy!!”

Last week, Kareena completed 21 years in Bollywood. She made her debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee, opposite Abhishek Bachchan, in 2000. She has since starred in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, Heroine, Ki & Ka, and Veere Di Wedding.

To commemorate the milestone in her career, Kareena shared a montage of scenes from Refugee and throwback pictures from the sets. “21 years. Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate... 21 more to go... I’m ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support. #JPDutta #JPFilms @bachchan @nidhiduttaofficial,” she wrote.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. The film, a remake of the critically acclaimed film Forrest Gump, is directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame. It is slated for a theatrical release this Christmas.

