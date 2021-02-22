Kareena Kapoor's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir Kapoor; but adds 'all babies look the same to me'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son over the weekend. Following the arrival of the little one, paparazzi spotted the couple's older son Taimur Ali Khan making his way to the Breach Candy hospital, where Kareena delivered the baby, along with Saif, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Babita.

After Saif issued a statement confirming the arrival of their newborn and assuring that both the mother and the son were doing well, Randhir had now spilled the beans on which family member the little one resembles. In a recent interview, Randhir revealed that the family feels the newborn draws similarities with his older brother Taimur.

"Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)," he told Times of India before he added, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

Randhir's observation comes a day after he told the publication that Taimur was excited to be an older brother. "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother," he said. "In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," Randhir added.

Following the news of the baby's arrival, several Kapoor-Khan family members took to social media and welcomed the baby. Karisma shared an unseen picture from her and Kareena's childhood to express her excitement over becoming an aunt again. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Saba Ali Khan took to their Instagram accounts to share pictures of the couple and congratulate them on their newborn son.

Kareena and Saif had been preparing for their newborn for a while now. The couple moved into a new, bigger house nearby their previous residence. Saif was also seen carrying boxes of toys a few days before the baby's birth.