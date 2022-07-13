Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh reunites with aunt Saba Ali Khan in London, fan says he has 'red cheeks just like his mum'

Actor-couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, reunited with his aunt Saba Ali Khan in London. Taking to Instagram, Saba Ali Khan posted photos a few days after she travelled to the city. The duo posed for pictures, seemingly in a park. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan shares pics with Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh from London)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first picture, a selfie clicked by Saba, Jeh sat on her lap as she smiled for the camera. Saba planted a kiss on Jeh's head as she clicked another photo. For the day out, Saba wore a pink outfit, earrings and dark sunglasses. Jeh opted for a white and blue outfit. Sharing the photo, she captioned the post, "Jeh baba n Moi!" Saba also added the hashtags--reunited, at last, London, summer, Jeh Ali Khan, Tim, missed and you.

Saba Ali Khan posted photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Eyes of wonder #jehalikhan." Several fans said that Jeh looked like Kareena in the pictures. "He looks like the queen Bebo," said a person. Bebo is Kareena's nickname. "Red cheeks just like his mum @kareenakapoorkhan," read another comment. "Such an adorable pic," wrote an Instagram user. "Awww soo beautiful looking," said another fan.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh have been in the UK for over a month now. Kareena has been sharing pictures from their vacation as they travelled, met friends and family members. On Tuesday, Kareena posted photos as the family went to watch the India vs England ODI cricket match at The Oval, London.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of the images, Saif is seen smiling along with West Indies cricketer Gordon Greenidge. "Genius," Kareena captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji to it. She also posted a picture of Taimur, who smiled for the camera. "My first match (red heart emoji) India vs England (red heart emoji)," Kareena wrote alongside the image.

In another picture, Taimur is seen sitting next to his father and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. While Saif smiled looking towards the field, Taimur made a face. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "What are you doing Tim?"

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON