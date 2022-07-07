Sara Ali Khan shares pics with Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh from London, fans ask 'where is Kareena Kapoor?'

Sara Ali Khan shared a bunch of pictures from London on her Instagram handle. The pictures featured her, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and father Saif Ali Khan. Earlier, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan had shared a picture featuring Sara, Ibrahim, and Jehangir Ali Khan. Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan pose with brother Jeh Ali Khan in London. See pic

Sharing the pictures, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Keeping up with the Pataudis.” In the first picture, Sara and Ibrahim are seen playing with Jeh. In the next one, Saif, Ibrahim and Sara posed for the camera. The last picture featured Sara, Saif, Ibrahim and Jeh. Reacting to the post, one fan asked, “Where is Kareena Kapoor?” Another one said, “Such cute pictures.” While one said, “Jeh is so cute,” another one said, “Saif looks like their elder brother.”

Kareena, who is also in London has also been sharing photos from there on Instgram. She recently shared a couple of pictures with Saif, in which he was seen giving a peck on her cheek at the English Channel. She captioned the pictures, "Beach pe (on the beach) a Jacket and a Kiss…the English Channel …#Is that summer in England? (heart eyes emoji)." She also shared a picture in which she was seen cuddling with Jeh.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991. They welcomed two kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, they got divorced in 2004. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor and they have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

Celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Nandita Das, Konkona Sen, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Aparna Sen and many others also recently shared photos from London on their Instagram handles.

