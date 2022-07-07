Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan pose with brother Jeh Ali Khan in London. See pic

A lot of Bollywood celebrities are vacationing in London. On Thursday, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a picture featuring his kids on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Saif's three children – daughter Sara Ali Khan, and sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan – are seen chilling together. Saif and Kareena's elder son Taimur Ali Khan is missing in the candid photo. Also Read: Karisma Kapoor shares pic from London trip, says she's missing Kareena, Malaika

In the picture, a smiling Jeh looks at Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is holding him in his arms, while Sara looks away from the camera. The picture is taken at Grosvenor Square, London. The photo comes a few days after Sara shared a series of snaps featuring Ibrahim from London on her Instagram account.

Saba Ali Khan shares a picture from London.

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's children from his first marriage with actor Amrita Singh. He is currently married to Kareena Kapoor and together they have two kids – Taimur and Jehangir.

A lot of celebs are currently in London, and a few days ago actor Shabana Azmi also noticed it and shared a picture of The National Gallery in London. Sharing the photo, Shabana named all the celebrities who are in London and added that she and her husband Javed Akhtar will also be going there.

Shabana captioned the picture, “All of Mumbai has descended on London! Manish Malhotra, Ram and Amita Madhwani, Shahid Kapoor with family, Shibani and Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Parekh, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Nandita Das, Konkona Sen, and Aparna Sen from Kolkata for good measure, and Of course yours truly and Javed Akhtar.” Also Read: Even Shabana Azmi has noticed how half of Bollywood is in London right now, shares a list

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and many others also recently shared photos from London on their Instagram handles.

