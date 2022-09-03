Kareena Kapoor's well-stocked library grabs all attention in new pic with friends

Actor Kareena Kapoor is making most of the weekend while catching up with her best friend Amrita Arora. Amrita paid a surprise visit to the actor’s house in Mumbai. Sharing a glimpse of the same, Kareena shared a couple of pictures that took her fans straight inside her luxurious abode. Also read: Kareena Kapoor drops some 'Wednesday Wisdom'

In the pictures, Kareena posed with Amrita Arora alongside Shibani Madhavlal Satyani, Gaurie Pandit Dwivedi and Poonam Damania. While the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wore a white kurta, Amrita opted for a glamorous look in a black cut-out dress. The pictures are clicked inside Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s at-home library where both spend time. Kareena called it ‘good times’ and added to the Instagram Stories, “When the BFF surprises you.”

Kareena is best friends with Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. Their close-knit girl gang also includes her sister-actor Karisma Kapoor. All of them are often seen partying and spending time together. Kareena keeps sharing glimpses of her life with friends and family on her Instagram.

Kareena was last seen on screen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in theatres on August 11. Directed by Advait Chandan, it was the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. It also featured Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film underperformed at the domestic box office despite being called a ‘faithful Indian adaptation’ by The Academy.

Kareena will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix project, has Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma with Kareena who marks her OTT debut. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s now shelved period drama, Takt. The multi-starrer movie was said to be a passion project of the filmmaker, however, there’s no recent update on it.

