Kareena Kapoor drops some 'Wednesday Wisdom' as she shares selfies in Yale University T-shirt. See pics

Kareena Kapoor shared some 'wisdom' with her Instagram followers as she posted some new pictures on her account. Kareena posed and pouted in the selfies that featured her in a no-makeup look. Fans showered love on the picture and called the actor beautiful. Also Read| Taimur Ali Khan is ready for garam paratha with ghee; Kareena shares pics

Kareena took to her Instagram account on Wednesday evening to share the pictures, in which she had wet hair and no makeup on her face. She was wearing a blue T-shirt that read "Yale University." The actor also pouted in the last picture.

In the caption, Kareena made a reference to a T-shirt as she shared some 'Wednesday Wisdom' with her fans. She wrote, "Obviously not been to YALE... but just posing and pouting in the tee shirt." She added a bunch of emojis and hashtag '#WednesdayWisdom.' In the comments section, Kareena's fans showered compliments on her look. One wrote, "Slaying as always," while another commented, "Wow you look beautiful." A third one wrote, "Yale or no Yale you still look absolutely stunning."

Kareena Kapoor's new pictures on Instagram.

Kareena often shares glimpses of her life, including pictures of her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan on her Instagram account. She had recently posted pictures of Taimur plucking radish at a farm for lunch.

Kareena was last seen on screen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, which released in theatres on August 11. The Advait Chandan-directorial was a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump and also starred Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The ambitious film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹180 crore but has only managed to earn ₹127 crore in the 20 days since its release.

Kareena will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix project, in which she stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, marks her OTT debut.

