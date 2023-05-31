Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan is the best actor she knows: 'He also takes the best pictures'

Kareena Kapoor posted a picture taken by actor Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. She stated that her husband took the best pictures of her, and also added that he was one of the best actors she knew. Kareena is currently filming her upcoming project The Crew and was captured heading out for her workout before the picture was taken. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pics from her Monaco diary, fans call her 'evergreen beauty of Indian cinema'. See post)

Kareena talks about Saif on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor added a picture taken by husband Saif Ali Khan on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Apart from being the best actor I know…he also does take the best pictures…any guesses who? (camera emoji) The Husband… (red heart emoji) Ok bye time to workout…" The actor also shared the photograph taken by Saif in which she is standing inside an ornate wooden door and looking back at the camera. She is wearing a white T-shirt with grey workout shorts and neon green sneakers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans wondered about Kareena's pose in the photos even as they liked Saif being behind the camera. One fan asked, "What kinda pose is this..??? (laughing face with tears emojis)" Another praised Kareena and wrote, "Ohho looking Attitude really fantastic (heart eyes emojis)." Yet another fan added, "Awesome snap (fire emoji)."

Over the weekend, Kareena attended the F1 Grand Prix 2023 in Monaco. It was the first time that she had attended the F1 event. She was seen hanging out at the race with cricketer Yuvraj Singh and had also shared pictures on Instagram from her time there.

Kareena's next films

The actor was last seen in Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan last year. Kareena has the films The Devotion of Suspect X and The Buckingham Murders lined up for release this year. She also makes her producing debut on the latter project. Her co-stars on The Crew include actors Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

What's next for Saif?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the action thriller Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan last year. He is making his Telugu debut in Devara with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. He will next be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush in which he plays the antagonist opposite Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film will be released in theatres on June 16, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON