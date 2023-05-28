Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pics from her Monaco diary, fans call her 'evergreen beauty of Indian cinema'. See post

Actor Kareena Kapoor recently attended an event in Monaco and gave her fans glimpses of her day. Taking to Instagram early on Sunday, Kareena posted a bunch of pictures as she was part of the F1 Grand Prix. In a few photos, Kareena posed as she stood on a balcony. She also smiled as she looked away from the camera. (Also Raed | Kareena Kapoor looks so cool as she joins Yuvraj Singh at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race) Kareena Kapoor shared photos from Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

The actor also posed with racing driver Valtteri Bottas and cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Kareena was also seen walking near the F1 Grand Prix circuit. For the event, Kareena wore a sleeveless printed beige top and paired it with pants. She also opted for matching heels and dark sunglasses.

Kareena shares pictures from Monaco

Kareena captioned the post, "What a day…(red heart emoji)." Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "My role model."Others also praised her look. "You look absolutely fantastic," read a comment. "The crossover we weren’t prepared for," said another person. "You are the evergreen beauty of Indian cinema," commented an Instagram user.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a view from her airplane as she reached Monaco. On her Instagram Stories, Kareena posted a photo and wrote, "Bonjour Cote d'Azur." Giving a view of the circuit, she wrote, "Insanity!!" In another clip, she said, "Pit stop."

Kareena had shared a view from Monaco.

Kareena was recently in Goa

Kareena's travel to Monaco came just after she finished her leg of shooting in Goa for her upcoming film The Crew. When in Goa, Kareena had shared a selfie on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Goa Nights with a red lip." She returned to Mumbai with Kriti Sanon later. In The Crew, Kareena and Kriti will be seen with Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

The film is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

Kareena will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON