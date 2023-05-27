Kareena Kapoor looks so cool as she joins Yuvraj Singh at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor has reached Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix 2023. On Saturday, pictures of her from the event have surfaced online. She was joined by cricketer Yuvraj Singh in some photos. The actor has been sharing updates from the event on her Instagram Stories. Also read: Inside Kareena Kapoor's house party with Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora Kareena Kapoor and Yuvraj Singh at F1 Grand Prix practice race.

Kareena Kapoor and Yuvraj Singh at F1 Grand Prix 2023

The photos from the Monaco event feature Kareena having a great time. For the daytime event, she opted for an easy-breezy look in a beige and brown sleeveless top, paired with matching baggy pants. She finished off her look with heels, sunglasses and left her hair untied.

One of the photos features Kareena posing with Yuvraj Singh at the event. He wore a white oversized t-shirt with black track pants, sunglasses and sneakers. The photos have been shared by fanclubs on social media.

Kareena Kapoor shares travel updates

Previously, an excited Kareena had posted a selfie from her flight to Monaco. She captioned it, “Bursting with excitement. Monaco bound.” This was followed by some glimpses from the event. She shared pictures from the race and added, “Insanity” in the caption.

This is Kareena's first appearance at the practice race in Monaco. It's taking place on Saturday and she is likely to speak with GP drivers. This is one of the 23 important races of the Formula One schedule this year. The final event will be taking place in Abu Dhabi in November.

Kareena's last outing was Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is the Hindi adaptation of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. The film also had actors Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles.

Kareena is currently filming for Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film, The Crew. The film features her with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The film will be based on three women and is touted to be a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

Besides Crew, Kareena also has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film, based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It stars her with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat for the first time. Kareena is also the lead actor in Hansal Mehta's untitled next.

