Inside Kareena Kapoor's house party with Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora: 'Nothing like Saturday night with your BFF'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has been busy with the shooting of her upcoming film The Crew, which will feature her alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The actor often shares a glimpse inside her shoot life by sharing pictures on Instagram. On Saturday, Kareena let her hair down as she took a break and spent the evening with her friends, including Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. Kareena hosted a house party and also shared a picture with 'BFF' Amrita. Also read: Inside Kareena Kapoor's bday bash for Amrita Arora with Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, AP Dhillon. See pics Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora pose for a selfie at her Mumbai home; Malaika Arora shared an inside picture (right).

Reality TV personality Malaika Arora, who was dressed in black for the night, was spotted arriving at Kareena's Mumbai home, where the actor lives with Saif Ali Khan and their two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Videos and pictures of Malaika outside Kareena's home were shared on paparazzi and fan pages.

Kareena Kapoor with Amrita Arora at her house party.

Malaika also shared a photo on Instagram Stories from inside Kareena's home as she showed a lit-up 'corner' decorated with candles and plants. A black and white clapperboard was also kept on the table along with some glass vases.



Kareena also took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Amrita Arora, and wrote, "Nothing like Saturday night with your BFF (best friend forever)." Amrita, too, re-shared the photo on Instagram Stories, writing, "I love you (red heart emoji)." In the photo, both Kareena and Amrita pouted as they posed for the camera.

A few months ago, Kareena had thrown a birthday bash for Amrita Arora at her own home, which was decked up in balloons and flowers. In attendance were Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Punjabi singer-rapper AP Dhillon.

Last year, Kareena was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with actor Aamir Khan. She is now filming for The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan; it also features singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Her upcoming projects include Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders and Devotion of Suspect X, which also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It marks Kareena's OTT debut and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

