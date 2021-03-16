Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan get a shoutout from his sister Saba Ali Khan: 'I know I can count on you both'
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan get a shoutout from his sister Saba Ali Khan: 'I know I can count on you both'

Saba Ali Khan has shared a new post dedicated to her brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor. Saba has posted about how her brother has been her pillar of strength.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have got a warm shout-out from his sister, Saba Ali Khan. On Tuesday, Saba took to Instagram to share a photo of Saif and Kareena from their wedding and mentioned how he has been a pillar of support for her.

"The LAST PILLAR...But...Not the least. Brother you've been by my side when I NEEDED you. And I know I can COUNT on U BOTH #Thank you #fact #thankful #tuesdaythoughts," she wrote with her post. Earlier Saba had also shared a picture of her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and Kareena, calling them her pillars as well.

"MY Pillars..Sometimes all you need is someone to STAND BY YOU," she had captioned her post. Saba then shared a picture of herself as well, writing, "The PILLAR...can also be YOU. YOU are your BEST FRIEND."

Saba has become more active than ever on Instagram, sharing regular photos and pictures of her family members. She recently shared photos of her nephew Taimur and niece Inaaya. She wrote, "BOTH My Jaans #What I wonder..am i saying to the man at the back ..?....I'll hold them both, gimme Tim?? Looks it!! Though How I'd manage I have no clue!! #lol Doesn't stop me .. love them loads!!!!! What would U say...or think I might be saying..?"

She had also posted a pic with Inaaya, and asked fans, "Guess WHO...?#MY Baby NO. 2 Love ALL my nephews and nieces!# #thosewerethedays #myjaan #too #throwbackmemories #staytogether #family #matters #most #." While a few fans kept wondering, many of them guessed it correctly that it was Inaaya's picture.

Saba recently became an aunt again with the arrival of Kareena and Saif's second son last month. Announcing his arrival, Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Saif also has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

saif ali khan kareena kapoor

