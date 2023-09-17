Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan leave with sons for her birthday trip; Jehangir wants to carry his own tickets

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, along with their two sons Taimur and Jehangir and their nannies left for a new trip on Sunday. The Khan family was spotted at the Mumbai airport Sunday noon as they arrived for their flight. While the couple was in traditional ensembles, the kids were in casuals. Also read: Kareena Kapoor opens up on her 10-year age difference with Saif Ali Khan, interfaith marriage: ‘He should be worried’

Khans at the airport

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jehangir leave spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan was in a maroon kurta and white pyjamas and wore sunglasses. Kareena was in a white salwar suit and also wore shades. Both of them carried black handbags with them. Taimur was in a white T-shirt and black trousers and carried his Ukulele packed in a bag that hung from his shoulders. Jeh was in a striped shirt and denim. They were also accompanied by their nanny who was in her uniform. Jehangir was also seen trying to take the tickets from his nanny.

A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram showed the Khans down from the car and heading to the entry gate at the airport. As Jehangir tried to walk away, Taimur ushered him in the right direction while Kareena and Saif were getting their tickets checked at the gate.

Kareena's upcoming films

Kareena and family seem to have left for her birthday vacation as she will turn 43 on September 21. Kareena was recently busy with the promotions for her upcoming film, Jaane Jaan, which marks her OTT debut on Netflix. It will release on her birthday. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena is also working on her film, The Crew. It also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. It will release in theatres on March 22, 2024. Kareena also has Hansal Mehta's thriller film lined up for release.

Saif Ali Khan's film

Saif was recently seen in Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film starred him as the antagonist Lankesh and had Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the protagonists Raghava and Janki, respectively. It was slammed by critics as well as moviegoers for the language and the VFX used in the film.

