Kareena Kapoor opens up on her 10-year age difference with Saif Ali Khan, interfaith marriage: ‘He should be worried’

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012 after dating for several years. While Saif was born in 1970, Kareena was born in 1980. Recently speaking with Indian Express she opened up about their age difference and also their different faiths. Several celebrity couples have time and again been lashed out at by a section of people on social media platforms over their age difference. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor says son Taimur Ali Khan once asked her why his nanny sits at separate table from the family) Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor pose with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor on age difference with Saif Ali Khan

When asked about those who trolled Kareena Kapoor for her age difference with Saif, the actor told Indian Express, “When has age ever mattered, he is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger, he should be worried. No one would say he has turned 53. Age does not matter, what matters is respect and love and the fact that we have fun with each other.”

Kareena Kapoor on her, Saif Ali Khan's different religious beliefs

Talking about their different faiths, Kareena also said, “We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn’t even a point of discussion.”

About Kareena and Saif

Kareena and Saif married in October 2012 in Mumbai, after a few years of dating. He was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have two sons--Taimur Ali Khan (born in 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born in 2021).

Kareena's upcoming films

Kareena is set to make her OTT debut with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, an adaptation of the Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X. It will release on Netflix on September 21. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next film The Buckingham Murders in the pipeline.

Kareena also has The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in The Crew. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON