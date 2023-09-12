Kareena Kapoor says son Taimur Ali Khan once asked her why his nanny sits at separate table from the family

Actor Kareena Kapoor has revealed that the nannies of her two children – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan – have their meals with the family after her elder son asked why they sat at a different table to eat. Speaking with The Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor added that when Taimur raised the question, she and husband-actor Saif Ali Khan made sure that the nannies sat with them so they could all eat together. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan to ‘spaghetti world’) Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena on having meals with Taimur, Jeh's nannies

During the interview, Kareena said, “She sits with us. My boys’ nannies are eating with them because that’s just the way both Saif and I have addressed it, because Taimur has asked and Jeh is already asking, ‘Why are you sitting there? Sit here’.” She added that if her sons are having their meal and the nannies are hungry, they all eat together.

Kareena on rule of her house

Kareena also said, “This is the rule of the house because they look after my children. They are looking after them, when I am working and they have to get the respect that Saif and I have. We are all together most of the time and we travel together. They look after my children like their own and that is something that I cannot… I can’t just oversee that."

About Kareena's family

Kareena married Saif Ali Khan on October 2012 in Mumbai, after years of dating. They were blessed with Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. The couple welcomed Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, in 2021. The family lives in Mumbai.

Kareena's upcoming films

Kareena is set to make her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's Hindi language adaptation of the popular Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X. It will release on September 21. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next film The Buckingham Murders in the pipeline. It is set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

Kareena also has The Crew in the pipeline. It also features Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in The Crew. Makers recently announced the release date. The Crew is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

