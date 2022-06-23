Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan grab dinner with her family in UK; Taimur Ali Khan poses in 'big bro' T-shirt

Kareena Kapoor, who had revealed that she was in the United Kingdom for a family holiday, recently grabbed dinner with her relatives. Her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, were also present for the occasion. During the dinner, the family posed for pictures with Kareena's aunt Rima Jain, cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan sips her favourite coffee after two years in UK after wrapping The Devotion of Suspect X. See pic

Anissa posted a picture from the dinner on Instagram, which she shared with a red heart emoji and an England flag emoji. The picture showed Kareena in a casual tee and cap, holding her son Jeh in her arms. Saif was sitting on a chair in a black T-shirt, next to Rima, who was holding onto Taimur. Armaan and Anissa wore white outfits.

Taimur and Jeh stole the attention in the family picture. Jeh was lost looking at Armaan, while Taimur was wearing a T-shirt that read 'big bro.' Natasha Nanda was also present, and shared a picture in which Kareena sat next to Rima, while Natasha, Armaan, and Anissa stood behind them.

Kareena, who recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming project, The Devotion of Suspect X, shared a picture of her drinking coffee in the UK at the popular British eatery Pret earlier this week. She captioned it, “Waited two years for you baby." Jaideep Ahlawat, who is going to star with Kareena in The Devotion of Suspect X, said in the comments section, “@kareenakapoorkhan…. Yeeee Yeeee … Vacation time … after so much hard work. Enjoy.”

The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Vijay Varma, marks Kareena's OTT debut. She is also due to appear opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Meanwhile, Saif recently wrapped the filming of Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf.

