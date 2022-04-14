Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding look could give you Soha Ali Khan wedding flashbacks

As Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan decked up in their finest for her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Alia Bhatt on Thursday, a peculiar coincidence didn't go unnoticed. It was their love for pink and white. The couple had worn the same colours at both Soha Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor's weddings. For Ranbir's wedding too, the couple repeated the same colour combination, highlighting their love for pink and white. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in pink, Ambanis arrive for ceremony

Kareena had worn a pink saree and Saif Ali Khan joined her in a white traditional attire at Soha Ali Khan's wedding. Saif paired his white kurta with a white achkan and a pink turban to bring out a royal appeal.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's wedding.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding.

Not only this, Kareena and Saif were spotted in pink and white, respectively, at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding as well in 2018. Kareena had worn a pink lehenga while Saif joined her in a pink kurta-white pyjama at Sonam's Anand Karaj ceremony. Even their son Taimur Ali Khan was twinning with them in a pink kurta and white pyjama.

For Alia and Ranbir's wedding, Kareena once again wore a pink saree with a simple mangtika. Saif again joined her in a kurta-pyjama with brown shoes.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding.

Kareena and Saif were among the close family members who were spotted reaching Ranbir's residence for the wedding celebration on Thursday. Kareena wore a pink Manish Malhotra saree and Saif was seen in a pink kurta, white pyjama and white jacket. Kareena's aunt Neetu Kapoor, cousin Riddhima Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor were also seen.

On Wednesday, Kareena and Karisma arrived together for the couple's mehendi ceremony. While Kareena was in a white shimmery lehenga, Karisma was in a yellow anarkali and a mangtika.

Alia and Ranbir's wedding is said to be the last big wedding of Bollywood with almost all ruling A-listers settling down. The two were supposed to get married in 2020 but the wedding was reportedly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

