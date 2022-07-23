Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan return to Mumbai after Europe trip, fan calls Taimur Ali Khan 'most confident star kid'

Actor-couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor returned to Mumbai over a month after vacationing in Europe. The couple travelled to the UK and then Italy along with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in June. On Saturday, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, along with Taimur and Jehangir, also called Jeh, were spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Also Read | Jehangir Ali Khan looks adorable in mom Kareena Kapoor's latest pics from Italy)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the family walked out of the airport with their children. Jeh's nanny carried him as they exited the airport first. Saif walked behind them with Kareena and Taimur following him. As they exited the airport, Taimur walked with Kareena but later he held Saif's hand and walked towards their car.

Kareena was dressed in a blue sweater, trousers and sneakers. She also wore dark sunglasses and carried a bag. Saif wore a dark blue shirt, denims and shoes. Jehangir Ali Khan was seen in a black T-shirt and pants. Taimur opted for a grey T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers. He was seen walking with his hand inside his pocket.

Before entering the car at the airport, Kareena posed for the paparazzi. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Taimur is a real rockstar." Another person commented, "The way he has his hand in his pocket..." An Instagram user said, "Taimur was just born yesterday and he’s already so big." "Beauty Royal fam welcome back. Tim is the most confident 5-year-old star kid I have ever seen in my life God bless you Lil rockstar, love you Bebo, Tim, Jeh," read a comment.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a photo of herself on Instagram as she announced their return to Mumbai. In the photo, she wore a kaftan and sat comfortably on a couch. "I am coming home...Summer has officially ended...Get up Stand up...Get to work ...Mumbai I am ready for you," she captioned the post.

Kareena took the trip after wrapping the shoot of her OTT debut project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. She will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is slated to release on August 11.

Saif will be seen in Vikram Vedha, slated to release on September 30. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte.

