Jehangir Ali Khan looks adorable in mom Kareena Kapoor's latest pics from Italy

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a new photo of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan from Italy. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted the picture as Jehangir, also called Jeh, spent his time in a garden in Florence. Ahead of Italy, Kareena along with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their children--Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh were travelling in the UK for over a month. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor visits ancient bridge with Jehangir in Italy)

In the photo, Jehangir Ali Khan had a surprised expression on his face. He stood near a tall hedge and flowers wearing a blue swimming jacket. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "That’s how I Firenze …Summer of 2022. Stay cool#Jeh baba." Florence is called Firenze in Italian.

Reacting to the post, Malaika Arora wrote, "Munchkin." Vijay Varma commented, “So adorable!!” Manish Malhotra dropped red heart and heart eyes emojis. Saba Ali Khan posted red heart and evil eye emojis. Pakistani actor Sadaf Kanwal wrote, "Mashallah."

Earlier, Kareena had shared a photo of Jeh inside a basket at the airport. He sat in it while looking at the camera. For the photo, Kareena put Jehangir near a hand baggage allowance stand. She wrote, "The caption says it all (laughing and heart eyes emojis)."

Recently, Kareena shared pictures from Florence as she and Jehangir visited Ponte Veechio, an arch bridge over the Arno River. She wrote, "Life is beautiful at Ponte Veechio." When the mother-son duo visited the bridge, Saif opted to take a dip in the swimming pool with Taimur. Sharing their photo, Kareena captioned the post, "Meanwhile…” and added laughing and heart-eyes emojis.

In the UK, the family attended several events, met with friends and family members and travelled all over the country. Last week, Kareena shared pictures on Instagram as she and Taimur had icecreams. Over a few photos, Kareena gave a glimpse of how they enjoyed the dessert. Sharing a photo she wrote, "The messy Gelato series with Tim (laughing and heart eyes emojis)."

Kareena took the trip days after she wrapped up the shooting of her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Apart from Kareena, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha along with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is slated to release on August 11 this year.

