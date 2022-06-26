Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan take son Taimur for a Rolling Stones concert in London, don't miss their matching outfits

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse into her musical evening with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. The family attended a concert by famous rock band The Rolling Stones in London's Hyde Park. In photos shared by the actor, she, Saif and Taimur are seen flashing rock signs with their fingers and wearing matching outfits. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan grab dinner with her family in UK

All three wore black T-shirts with The Rolling Stones logo. While Kareena and Saif also wore leather jackets, Taimur wore a grey hoodie on his t-shirt. He even styled his hair in spikes for the occasion. Sharing the first photo with Taimur, Kareena wrote on Instagram, "And here we come." With the second photo, she wrote, "The Rolling Stones Baby."

Kareena and Saif often spend their summers in London, their favourite holiday destination. This time, they are accompanied by their second son Jeh as well. Taking to Instagram, Kareena recently shared a picture of Saif from the streets of the UK. In the image, Saif was seen holding shopping bags in his hand. "Mr Khan is that you?" Kareena captioned the post with laughing emojis and a heart emoticon. Kareena and Saif are accompanied by relatives Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Nitasha Nanda. They shared several pictures from their family dinner in the UK on Instagram.

Kareena recently finished the shoot for The Devotion of Suspect X with director Sujoy Ghosh and actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She was joined by Saif, Jeh and Taimur on the final days of shoot. It is based on a story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way.

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is slated to hit the theatres in August this year. Saif will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha and with Prabhas in Adipurush.

