Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan pray for Uttarakhand glacier burst victims: 'Hope those missing are brought home soon'

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to post their thoughts on the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident. The tragedy took place as the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in the Chamoli district of the state on Sunday.

Kareena wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Sending prayers for the safety and well being of those affected by the terrible tragedy unfolding in #Uttarakhand."

Sara also took to her Instagram Stories and said: "Praying for the safety of the people of Chamoli. Hope those stranded or missing are rescued and brought home safe soon. Strength to them and to the rescue teams to cope with this disturbing tragedy #Uttarakhand." Sara also shared a helpline number.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. It washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing, who are feared dead.

The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.

Earlier, actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Dia Mirza had expressed their concern and anguish at the tragedy.

Shraddha had tweeted: "Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone’s safety there."

Sonu wrote: "Uttarakhand, hum aapke saath hai (we are with you)."

A worried Dia Mirza also spoke about constructing big dams in the Himalayan region. "Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand."

Lyricist Prasoon Josh, too, tweeted: "Hoping that Chamoli and other districts of #Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and no lives are endangered . Prayers and strength for the people , the authorities and rescue teams."

(With PTI inputs)

