Uttarakhand glacier burst: Shraddha Kapoor offers prayers for victims, Sonu Sood says 'we are with you'
- Shraddha Kapoor was distressed to hear the news of a glacial burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which caused a massive flood. Sonu Sood expressed solidarity with the people of the state.
After a glacial burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flooding, several Bollywood celebrities offered prayers and expressed solidarity with those affected by the tragedy. Actor Shraddha Kapoor tweeted, “Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand. Praying everyone’s safety there.”
Actor Sonu Sood said that he stands with the people of the state. “Uttarakhand, hum aapke saath hai (we are with you),” he wrote on Twitter.
Lyricist Prasoon Joshi prayed for the safety of the people of Chamoli and its surrounding districts. “Hoping that Chamoli and other districts of #Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and no lives are endangered . Prayers and strength for the people , the authorities and rescue teams,” he wrote.
Actor Dia Mirza, who is also a climate change activist, said that the disaster was caused by the building of ‘too many dams in the Himalayas’. She also offered prayers and shared helpline numbers.
“Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand,” she wrote.
“What is the connection with what is happening in #Uttrakhand right now and cutting trees (deforestation), cutting into our mountains, building dams combined with climate change? - Innocent , unsuspecting people get hurt,” her follow-up tweet read.
As many as 150 people were feared dead after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam early on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.
Also read | Saif Ali Khan on taking paternity leave when his kids are born: 'Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home?'
"The actual number has not been confirmed yet," but 100 to 150 people were feared dead, Om Prakash, chief secretary of Uttarakhand state where the incident occurred, told Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is closely monitoring the situation. “Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations,” he wrote on Twitter.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Shraddha offers prayers, Sonu says 'we are with you'
- Shraddha Kapoor was distressed to hear the news of a glacial burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which caused a massive flood. Sonu Sood expressed solidarity with the people of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif on paternity leave: 'Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan champions single screens, says 'we are incomplete without them'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan arrives from Alibaug with family and his trusty pillow. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar shares kids' birthday video, Malaika wants to borrow Roohi's shorts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu shows cool new hairstyle for Looop Lapeta. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik joins Sussanne at her father's dinner, Alia holidays in Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not a Khalistani, he didn’t'
- Kangana Ranaut has said that Diljit Dosanjh didn't prove that he was not in support of the Khalistan movement. She also claimed that he made the Riri song much in advance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Someone's got Malaika Arora blushing, is it Arjun Kapoor?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar's twins Roohi-Yash turn 4: See their 5 funniest videos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma poses with Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan pulls off a night shift, heads home in morning: 'Going to my wife'
- Varun Dhawan seems to have shot for a project all night and headed home to be with his wife Natasha Dalal on Sunday morning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan’s dinner party
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery's wife Rashmi attended the private dinner party hosted by Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana on global support for farmer protests: 'People like Kim are their icons'
- Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna is no genuine artist but just a 'porn singer'. She further said that if there is talent, one doesn’t need to do anything else.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox