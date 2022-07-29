Kareena Kapoor says 'no one is god' in Bollywood anymore, guarantee 50 crore opening

Kareena Kapoor, who will soon be making her debut in the OTT space with Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of Devotion of Suspect X on Netflix, has spoken about how the medium has abolished the star system. The actor said that stardom and success don't matter anymore in these times, as OTT has spoiled the audience with options. Also Read| Aamir Khan joins Kareena Kapoor on Koffee With Karan, smokes a pipe

Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. She said that she has faith that the film will be a commercial success because it is very 'emotional.' However, she noted that having a star will not be able to make a film successful anymore.

She told PTI, "Today, the stars are on their toes. Nobody knows what’s happening and in what direction we should go. So, let’s focus on content and scripts, reading and writing better things. Then all actors are safe. If we think that we can continue to concentrate and focus on building projects on stars and their stardom, then that is not going to happen anymore. People now want to see content and that has changed and transformed amid COVID-19. People have realised that no one is God and no one can change anything."

Kareena added, "Today, there are no stars according to me. Everybody is an actor. There is no guarantee that tomorrow somebody's film will take ₹50 crore opening. Success and stardom doesn’t matter (anymore). Anybody can have 50 million followers (but that) doesn’t make you the biggest star in this country, not at all. It needed to happen because there is more and different work for artist. Today, different actors are coming in who are amazing at their job."

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, which was itself based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The Advait Chandan directorial, which also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.

