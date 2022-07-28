Aamir Khan smokes pipe on sets of Koffee With Karan, fans fear Kareena Kapoor won't share gossip in his company

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan are the surprise guests on Koffee With Karan season 7. The two were not seen in the trailer of the chat show. Now behind-the-scene pictures of the two from the sets of the show have appeared online. Aamir is also seen smoking a pipe before the shoot. Also read: Kareena Kapoor confirms new film with Rhea Kapoor about three women

A picture shows Aamir Khan and Kareena sitting side by side on stools with several crew members and cameras around them. Kareena is seen in a black blouse and trousers paired with a matching blazer, whereas Aamir is in a white kurta and denims. He paired his look with black shoes and glasses. Kareena seems to be chatting with Karan, who is not seen in the picture. Aamir is seen chatting with someone else on the other side.

Another picture shows Karan Johar posing for pics with some girls on sets. Behind him, one can catch a glimpse of Aamir smoking a pipe.

As a Reddit user shared the pictures of the two from the sets of Koffee With Karan on the platform, users couldn't stop talking about Aamir's pipe and more. A user reacted, “Oh damn, people still use that smoking pipe? Coooool.” Another compared Aamir to the pipe-smoking cartoon character Popeye and wrote, “More like Popeye.” A comment also read, “Aamir has started smoking again because of the stress.”

Many also said they expected Kareena to come on Koffee With Karan with sister Karisma Kapoor. A Reddit user said, “Ughh. I was looking forward to Kareena's episode. She's always fun in KWK. I was hoping she would come with Karishma. This is going to be a snooze fest. Amir is not made for gossip fun.” Another said, “It’s sad that Kareena is coming on with Aamir! She'll be more conscious and filtered with him.”

Some also objected to how Koffee With Karan is now all about promoting films. A comment read, “KWK has become all about film promotions now. So boring.” Another agreed, “Right? I wasn't excited for even one episode. Alia-Ranveer was for Rocky /Rani. Ananya and Vijay for Liger. AK and Kareena for LSC now.”

Kareena and Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on August 11, around the festival of Raksha Bandhan. It is directed by Aanand L Rai. It will clash in theatres with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

