Kareena Kapoor reveals why she auditioned for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha: 'To prove I'm perfect for the part'

Kareena Kapoor said that she gave an audition for her role in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan and Kareena star alongside Mona Singh in the film that is slated for an August 11 release in theatres. Chaitanya Akkineni also features in the film. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says 'no one is god' in Bollywood anymore)

Directed by Advait Chauhan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adapation of the 1994 Hollywood film, Forest Gump. The original featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

Asked if she agreed to be a part of the film because Aamir was in it, Kareena told Prabhat Khabar, “Aamir does not work like that. He never says do this film because I am also in it. He always says ‘listen to the story first of all’. He asked me to listen to a narration for this film as well. He gave me a four-hour-long narration and that is why I said yes to Laal Singh Chaddha.”

She added, “I had to even give an audition for Laal Singh Chaddha. It was so that I could prove I am apt for the role, and I am perfect for the older part.” Laal Singh Chaddha was initially scheduled to release earlier this year. But it avoided a clash with the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, when it got postponed due to delay in the VFX work. The film will now have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan that also releases on August 11.

Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena also has another project in the pipeline. She recently completed the shooting for a feature film adaptation of the Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X. The film will mark Kareena's digital debut and is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It will premiere on Netflix.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON