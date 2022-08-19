Kareena Kapoor says she increased Indian Railways' revenue by playing Geet in Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor has joked that she deserves some credit for financially benefiting the Indian Railways. In her appearance in the courtroom comedy Case Toh Banta Hai, the actor claimed that there has been an increase in the revenues of Indian Railways after the release of her film Jab We Met (2007). Also Read| Kareena Kapoor channels Geet from Jab We Met, says 'Sikhni hu main Bhatinda ki' in Case Toh Banta Hai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Imtiaz Ali directorial featured Kareena as Geet, an excessively jovial and talkative girl who runs into Shahid Kapoor's depressed Aditya Kashyap on a train. A major part of the beginning of the film featured train and railway stations, as Geet misses her train twice, is harassed by a kiosk vendor, and is given unsolicited advice by an Indian Railways employee.

In an episode of Case Toh Banta Hai, Kareena noted that her Jab We Met character helped increase the revenue of Indian Railways. She said that Geet also increased the sale of harem pants, which she was wearing during her scenes on train and railway stations.

The actor made a comment in Geet's way of talking and joked, “Mere Geet play karne ke baad harem pants ki sale aur Indian Railways ki revenue, dono badh gayi hai by the way (After I played Geet, the sale of harem pants and revenues of Indian Railways both have increased by the way)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena also used a line from the film when Varun Sharma who plays her lawyer asked her to get more serious about her court appointments. The actor replied, “Ab tu sikhayega mujhe, Sikhni hu main Bathinda ki, sab aata hai mujhe, train pakadne se lekar case jeetne tak (You will teach me? I am a Sikh woman from Bathinda, I know everything from catching a train to winning a case)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Case Toh Banta Hai stars Riteish Deshmukh as a public lawyer, Kusha Kapila as judge, and Varun Sharma as defence lawyer. It also features comedians Gopal Datt, Paritosh Tripathi, Monica Murthy, Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra and Siddharth Sagar as witnesses. Apart from Kareena, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar have appeared on the Amazon miniTV show to face 'charges' against them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON