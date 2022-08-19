Kareena Kapoor channels Geet from Jab We Met, says 'Sikhni hu main Bhatinda ki' in Case Toh Banta Hai. Watch

Varun Sharma has shared a glimpse of a Case Toh Banta Hai episode, where he played the role of Kareena Kapoor's lawyer. The courtroom comedy drama shows Bollywood celebrities deal with hilarious allegations as they give funny explanations for their ‘crimes’. In the latest episode, Kareena is seen saying her popular dialogues while fighting her case. Also read: Case Toh Banta Hai trailer: Kareena Kapoor makes confession

Sharing a glimpse of the episode, actor Varun Sharma wrote on Instagram “Sikha nahi raha tha, main toh sirf bata raha tha! Ab aap itna keh hi rahe ho toh rukk jaata hoon (I wasn't preaching, I was just saying. Now since you are asking me to stay, I will).”

The video shows Kareena in a white pantsuit, flipping through a bunch of papers, complaining about getting ‘tareekh pe tareekh (hearing date after hearing date)’ in the case but not getting justice. Varun, who is in the role of her lawyer, explains, “Aise kaise milega insaaf, har tareekh pe to busy chal rahe ho, kabhi parlour, kabhi designer ki appointment (how will you get justice when you are always busy when called to court, sometimes you are at the parlour, sometimes you have an appointment with a designer)."

Kareena responds to Varun with a line from her film Jab We Met, “Ab sikhayega mujhe, Sikhni hu main Bathinda ki, sab aata hai mujhe, train pakadne se lekar case jeetne tak (You will teach me? I am a Sikh woman from Bathinda, I know everything from catching a train to winning a case)." Varun says since he is not needed anymore, he quits, leaving Kareena helpless and calling for help.

Kareena had earlier shared a glimpse of the episode on Instagram. The show also stars actor Riteish Deshmukh as a public lawyer, actor Kusha Kapila as the judge and actors and comedians Gopal Datt, Paritosh Tripathi, Monica Murthy, Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra and Siddharth Sagar as witnesses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON