Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor says she will ensure she talks about the LGBTQ community with Taimur and Jeh
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor says she will ensure she talks about the LGBTQ community with Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor has spoken about raising her sons in a way that they don't differentiate between people. The actor made the statement while talking about the LGBTQ community. 
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their sons Taimur and Jeh. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 01:57 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Kareena Kapoor has said she will raise her sons, Taimur and Jeh, to not differentiate between people. The actor made the statement while talking about the LGBTQ community. 

The actor, speaking with a film magazine, pointed out that she doesn't like the community being referred to as ‘different.’ She said she believes everyone is the same and wants her sons to share the same ideology. 

“Even calling them (those from the LGBTQ community) 'different' is something I don't like. We are one. That's the whole idea. Why are people even saying that 'this is different'? No! We're all the same na with our hearts, lungs, and liver so why are we seeing them in any other way? That's the way I think and that's the way I'll always bring up my boys to think also,” Kareena told Filmfare. 

Addressing the LGBTQ community, she said, “I love you guys! I love the fact that you always shower me with so much love. I'm all for transparency and both Saif and I are people who live life transparently and have friends all over the world from the LGBTQ community. We are open-hearted and open-minded and that's the way I look forward to bringing up my children. We talk to them about issues pertaining to the community and I feel that's how it should be.” 

RELATED STORIES

Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz, with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actor will star in Laal Singh Chaddha next. Led by Aamir Khan, the film is the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp at LFW, says ‘If I had my way, I would be in a kaftan'

While the filming began in 2019, the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha came to a standstill owing to the lockdown induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. Kareena resumed the shoot for the film after the lockdown eased and was pregnant with her second son, Jeh. 

Speaking with NDTV, Kareena said that Jeh was a part of a song in Laal Singh Chaddha. “We had a comfortable shoot. I used to commute from Pataudi to Delhi because I had requested Saif to come with me because Taimur was also with me and I wanted him to feel comfortable. I had an hour and half journey in the car every day and we shot late nights mostly,” she said, before adding, “So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me.” 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor taimur ali khan jeh ali khan lgbtq lgbtq community
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nawaz slams theatre monopolisation, says it's difficult to flop in 4500 screens

5

Amitabh Bachchan cuts birthday cake with Chehre producer Anand Pandit, see pics

Nawaz is ‘scared’ about future of OTT, slams ‘fake content-driven films’

Dharmendra sings praises of 'darling' Ranveer Singh: ‘Whenever he meets me…’
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP