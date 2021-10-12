Kareena Kapoor says she will ensure she talks about the LGBTQ community with Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor has said she will raise her sons, Taimur and Jeh, to not differentiate between people. The actor made the statement while talking about the LGBTQ community.

The actor, speaking with a film magazine, pointed out that she doesn't like the community being referred to as ‘different.’ She said she believes everyone is the same and wants her sons to share the same ideology.

“Even calling them (those from the LGBTQ community) 'different' is something I don't like. We are one. That's the whole idea. Why are people even saying that 'this is different'? No! We're all the same na with our hearts, lungs, and liver so why are we seeing them in any other way? That's the way I think and that's the way I'll always bring up my boys to think also,” Kareena told Filmfare.

Addressing the LGBTQ community, she said, “I love you guys! I love the fact that you always shower me with so much love. I'm all for transparency and both Saif and I are people who live life transparently and have friends all over the world from the LGBTQ community. We are open-hearted and open-minded and that's the way I look forward to bringing up my children. We talk to them about issues pertaining to the community and I feel that's how it should be.”

Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz, with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actor will star in Laal Singh Chaddha next. Led by Aamir Khan, the film is the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks.

While the filming began in 2019, the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha came to a standstill owing to the lockdown induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. Kareena resumed the shoot for the film after the lockdown eased and was pregnant with her second son, Jeh.

Speaking with NDTV, Kareena said that Jeh was a part of a song in Laal Singh Chaddha. “We had a comfortable shoot. I used to commute from Pataudi to Delhi because I had requested Saif to come with me because Taimur was also with me and I wanted him to feel comfortable. I had an hour and half journey in the car every day and we shot late nights mostly,” she said, before adding, “So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me.”

