Kareena Kapoor shares a cute post with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan to mark Siblings Day

Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi to mark a belated wish on Siblings Day. She treated fans with a candid picture of both Ibrahim and Taimur posing with their shirts pulled up and copying each other's pose. (Also read: Palak Tiwari reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumours: 'Love can never be calculated or predicted')

Ibrahim Ali Khan with Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena took to her Instagram to share a picture of both Ibrahim and Taimur as they were seen outside their house in the courtyard area. Both Ibrahim and Taimur smiled as they pulled their shirts out in front to show how fit they looked. Ibrahim was in a grey T-shirt and blue jeans as he looked on towards little Taimur copying his pose and smiling. Taimur looked cute in a yellow tee and short blue jeans. Kareena shared the adorable picture with the caption: "Was Siblings day yesterday or today …OR..is it everyday? Iggy and TimTim (red heart emoticon)."

Fans reacted to the sweet post and wrote in the comments. "Cutest duo," wrote a fan, while many commented with red heart emoticons. Another fan wrote, "Soo Cute (red heart emoticons)" in the comments. Earlier, Kareena's older sister, actor Karisma Kapoor also shared a throwback photo with her on Siblings Day and captioned her post, "Always by each other’s side."

To mark the occasion of National Siblings Day on April 10, several Bollywood celebrities posted pictures with their brothers and sisters on social media and wished them "happy siblings day." Kiara Advani shared an unseen picture from her wedding day to wish her brother Mishaal Advani. While, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable photo with her brother and added a emoji that said, “Best Brother.” Taking to Instagram, actor Malaika Arora also posted old photos with her sister Amrita Arora where they looked completely unrecognisable.

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They were blessed with Taimur in 2016 and welcomed Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. According to reports, he is dating actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. Ibrahim recently assisted filmmaker Karan Johar on his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Reports of him making his acting debut with a film by Karan Johar were also doing the rounds, but nothing has been announced yet.

