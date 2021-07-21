Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her nook as she reads her pregnancy book, see video

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a video in which she was seen reading a page from her upcoming book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. Her book focusses on her journey through both her pregnancies. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, have two sons, 4-year-old Taimur and Jeh, whom they welcomed earlier this year.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing a red dress, sitting on a couch with her pregnancy book in her hand. A computer table was set up behind her while the coffee table next to her featured a few more books. A set of French windows gave a view of her home garden. Kareena shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "I'm a lil booked today... Would love for you guys to join my journey and experience it with me. The pre-order link is in my bio."

The actor had announced her pregnancy book earlier this month. Kareena shared a video in which she was seen taking the book out of her home oven and calling it her 'third child.' Sharing the video, Kareena said, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today."

Kareena confessed in the book that she didn't know how to clean Taimur's 'poop' initially, and that her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore advised to continue working during pregnancy.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor come together for a glittery new ad. See pic

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan. The movie had a short run in the theatres owing to the Covid-19 lockdown. She will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.