Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor come together for a glittery new ad. See pic
Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor seem to have shot together for a jewellery brand.
Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor seem to have shot together for a jewellery brand.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor come together for a glittery new ad. See pic

  • Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture with Anil Kapoor, calling themselves the OGs.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 02:00 PM IST

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have united for a new project together. On Wednesday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share a picture with Anil.

Kareena was seen dressed in a yellow suit while Anil was seen in an ivory sherwani. Kareena posed with her hand on Anil's shoulder while he smiled for the camera. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "The OGS." She also tagged Anil, his daughter Rhea Kapoor and the jewellery brand. Rhea also called them 'legends'.

Kareena Kapoor with Anil Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor with Anil Kapoor.


Kareena Kapoor and Anil have previously worked together in Tashan and Bewafa. They were also supposed to be a part of Karan Johar's Takht, a period epic based in the Mughal era. While Anil was reportedly going to play Shah Jahan, Kareena would have played his daughter Jahanara Begum. The film has been shelved now and Karan is working on a different movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Kareena was last seen with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium in 2020. The film also starred Radhika Madan and Kareena played a police woman in London. Her next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena stars in the film with Aamir Khan. It is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead.

Also read: Venkatesh’s daughter posts an appreciation note after watching Narappa: 'You have outdone yourself'

Anil, meanwhile, was last seen in Netflix's AK vs AK in December. The film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and also starred Anurag Kashyap. Anil's son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was also a part of the movie. They all played fictionalised versions of themselves in the film which was about Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor's kidnapping and his quest to find her before time runs out.

Anil's next project will be Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. The crew finished filming recently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil kapoor kareena kapoor khan
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.