Kareena Kapoor shares fun video as she cradles her baby bump: '9 months and going strong'

Actor Kareena Kapoor is clearly enjoying her pregnancy. On Thursday, she posted a fun video of herself cradling her baby bump. She mentioned how she is now in her ninth month.

Sharing it, she wrote: "9 months and going strong #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS." The boomerang video shows her with both her hands holding on to her belly as she looks at the camera and back at her belly.

On Instagram Stories, Kareena shared some more pictures of herself with some more filters and said that she was at a shoot on Thursday.

While in the video clip, she is in a pale blue satin flowing maxi, in the pictures she put on Instagram Stories, she is seen in a baby pink T-shirt.

Kareena Kapoor has worked throughout her pregnancy.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's baby is due to arrive this. The couple confirmed that they were expecting their second child in August last year. Making a statement, they said: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

Rumours surrounding Kareena's pregnancy had begun before their confirmation came along. Speaking to The Times of India, her father Randhir Kapoor had said that he hoped the rumours were true. “I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company."

Kareena has stayed active through her pregnancy, shooting for ads, socialising with her family and friends and even going on a vacation with Saif and son Taimur to Dharamshala, where Saif had been shooting for his film, Bhoot Police.

Kareena and Saif's new home, too, kept her busy. She had even shared pictures from her new place, which is more spacious than their old one.

