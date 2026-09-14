Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of 5-year-old Jeh making Ganesh idol with Saif Ali Khan: ‘Happy Ganesh Chaturthi’

Kareena Kapoor has shared a heartwarming glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her family. The actor gave fans a peek at her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh, making a Ganesh idol, with his father Saif Ali Khan helping him out.

Kareena Kapoor shares Jeh's Ganesh idol

Kareena Kapoor shared glimpse of Ganesh idol made by Jeh Ali Khan.

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This year, Kareena’s Ganesh Chaturthi wish for her fans came with a personal touch. She shared a photo of Saif crafting a Bappa idol from mud. In the next photo, Kareena revealed that it wasn’t Saif who had made the idol, but her five-year-old son Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kareena captioned the post, “Made by my Jeh Baba. Wishing everyone a peaceful and happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Kareena Kapoor shared glimpse of Ganesh idol made by Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor shared glimpse of Ganesh idol made by Jeh Ali Khan.

'Jeh just looks like me but he has Saif's naughtiness'

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{{^usCountry}} Kareena had earlier spoken about Jeh’s personality and how he takes after both her and Saif. In an interview with Filmfare in 2024, Kareena said, “Jeh just looks like me but he has Saif's naughtiness and Tim has Saif's sense of humor but he's a bit more reserved. Like he doesn't like being clicked, more like his father. Jeh's more like me. I mean in terms of look and a little more vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareena had earlier spoken about Jeh’s personality and how he takes after both her and Saif. In an interview with Filmfare in 2024, Kareena said, “Jeh just looks like me but he has Saif's naughtiness and Tim has Saif's sense of humor but he's a bit more reserved. Like he doesn't like being clicked, more like his father. Jeh's more like me. I mean in terms of look and a little more vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif.” {{/usCountry}}

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In another interview with ETimes, Saif also spoke about Jeh being a “mama’s boy”. He said, “Yes, I have to say Jeh is a mama’s boy. He is very attached to his mother. Actually, all of us are attached to Kareena. But Jeh is a bit more attached. He is very very sweet. A little baby running around the house is the best thing to happen to any family. It’s lovely to see the bonding between Kareena and Jeh.”

Kareena and Saif's family

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Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Saif was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Daayra. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Kareena as a police officer alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, is seen in Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher. It marks Saif and Akshay’s reunion nearly 18 years after Tashan. Saif Ali Khan plays a physically impaired man in the film, while Akshay essays the role of the antagonist.