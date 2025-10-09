Saif Ali Khan reveals his son Jehangir Ali Khan was also hurt on the night of the robbery: ‘Jeh later told me…’

Ahead of their much-awaited reunion in Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan , Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar graced Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s new talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle . The episode released today and needless to say, the four stars had a gala time talking about films, life and everything in between. In one segment, Saif opened up about the robbery attempt at his Bandra home this year in January. As we all know, the actor suffered major injuries on his neck, back and waist, with a piece of knife still lodged in his spine when he reached the hospital. Well, Saif has now revealed that his younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh was also hurt during the home invasion.

Saif Ali Khan revealed how that night in January, he and his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan went to bed late at around 2 am after watching a movie. Kareena Kapoor Khan was out for the evening, and when she returned the couple had a quick chat before going to sleep. Saif shared, “Suddenly the maid came in, and she said that somebody was there in Jeh's room and asking for money. I barged into Jeh's room in the dark, and I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife.” He went on to reveal, “While poking the knife at Jeh and the nanny, he had already slightly cut Jeh on his hand and had also hurt the nanny while he was poking a knife at them.”

Saif Ali Khan revealed how that night in January, he and his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan went to bed late at around 2 am after watching a movie. Kareena Kapoor Khan was out for the evening, and when she returned the couple had a quick chat before going to sleep. Saif shared, “Suddenly the maid came in, and she said that somebody was there in Jeh's room and asking for money. I barged into Jeh's room in the dark, and I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife.” He went on to reveal, “While poking the knife at Jeh and the nanny, he had already slightly cut Jeh on his hand and had also hurt the nanny while he was poking a knife at them.”

Recalling how the incident unfolded, Saif shared, “I kind of walked in, and I saw this guy, and I thought that he was smaller than me, which means he was not very large, and so I jumped on him. Jeh later told me that it was a big mistake and suggested that I should have punched or kicked him or something. But I jumped, and we started this fight, and then we both went crazy. He had these two knives, and he just started slashing all over me, and I tried to remember my training, and I blocked him a couple of times here and there. I suddenly felt this thump in my back, and that was really very hard and bad.”

There was blood everywhere and it obviously scared the children. Taimur even asked his father if the latter was going to die. But Saif reassured Taimur before rushing to the hospital. That night, Saif was a real life hero as he protected his family.