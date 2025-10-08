Saif Ali Khan gets candid about his home invasion: ‘I saw this guy standing over Jeh’s bed with a knife; he went mad’

Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his star wife Kareena Kapoor Khan relived every parents’ biggest nightmare, when they found an intruder in their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh’s bedroom. Onscreen hero Saif turned into a real life superhero when he put himself between the robber and his family, to protect his loved ones. Saif was stabbed multiple times during the brawl, sustaining major injuries on his neck, back and waist. A piece of the knife was still lodged in his spine when the actor reached the hospital with his son Taimur Ali Khan. Saif has now revealed how the robber attacked him, going ‘mad’.

On the upcoming episode of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s new talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the hosts will be joined by Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. During a segment, Saif opened up about the incident with the robber. He revealed, “I barged into Jeh’s room, and in the dark, I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife. I jumped on him and we started fighting. And then, he went mad. He had these two knives, and he just started slashing all over me. Taimur looked at me upstairs, and he said, ‘Oh, my God! Are you going to die?’ And I said, no, I don’t think so. But I’ve got a pain in the back. I’m not going to die, I’m fine.”