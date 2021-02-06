Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of son Taimur, niece Inaaya chilling at her new home. See pic
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of son Taimur, niece Inaaya chilling at her new home. See pic

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of son Taimur chilling with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at their new house. Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Keemu are also seen in the background.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of cousins Taimur and Inaaya.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently hosted his sister Soha Ali Khan and her family at their new home. Kareena has now shared a candid picture of son Taimur chilling with his cousin Inaaya after a dip in the pool.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Aren't they just a-maize-ing? #TimAndInni. PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either."

The adorable picture shows Taimur smiling wide for the camera with a laughing Inaaya on his side. The two kids are seen sitting in the open terrace area, across a table with some food placed on it. Both of them are in bath robes and towels, probably after a swim session. Their fathers, Saif and Kunal Kemmu are seen having a conversation on a sofa in the background.

The picture received a tonne of love in just a few minutes. A fan reacted, "Look at Tim's smile," while another commented, "So so pretty."

Kareena, who is expected to deliver her second child in a few days, has moved to her new house with Saif and Taimur. She is currently busy with her various brand endorsements and was spotted in Bandra on Saturday in a yellow kaftan. She was accompanied by several staff members.

Kareena Kapoor spotted in Bandra on Saturday. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena has already given her fans a peek into her new house. It is across the street from her old home and is much larger in size, with a room for Taimur as well.

Also read: Neha Dhupia hits the beach with birthday boy Angad Bedi, shares a glimpse of daughter Mehr having all the fun

Interior designer Darshini Shah had told Times of India in an interview, "Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan inaaya naumi kemmu saif ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal looks glam as she steps out in a red dress for get-together with friends. See pics

UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:56 AM IST
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira says tooth extraction hurt worse than labour pain: 'Made it seem like a yoga stretch'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:55 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP