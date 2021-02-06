Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of son Taimur, niece Inaaya chilling at her new home. See pic

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently hosted his sister Soha Ali Khan and her family at their new home. Kareena has now shared a candid picture of son Taimur chilling with his cousin Inaaya after a dip in the pool.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Aren't they just a-maize-ing? #TimAndInni. PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either."

The adorable picture shows Taimur smiling wide for the camera with a laughing Inaaya on his side. The two kids are seen sitting in the open terrace area, across a table with some food placed on it. Both of them are in bath robes and towels, probably after a swim session. Their fathers, Saif and Kunal Kemmu are seen having a conversation on a sofa in the background.

The picture received a tonne of love in just a few minutes. A fan reacted, "Look at Tim's smile," while another commented, "So so pretty."

Kareena, who is expected to deliver her second child in a few days, has moved to her new house with Saif and Taimur. She is currently busy with her various brand endorsements and was spotted in Bandra on Saturday in a yellow kaftan. She was accompanied by several staff members.

Kareena Kapoor spotted in Bandra on Saturday. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena has already given her fans a peek into her new house. It is across the street from her old home and is much larger in size, with a room for Taimur as well.

Also read: Neha Dhupia hits the beach with birthday boy Angad Bedi, shares a glimpse of daughter Mehr having all the fun

Interior designer Darshini Shah had told Times of India in an interview, "Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone."

Follow @htshowbiz for more