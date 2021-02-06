IND USA
Neha Dhupia has wished Angad Bedi on his 38th birthday.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia hits the beach with birthday boy Angad Bedi, shares a glimpse of daughter Mehr having all the fun

Neha Dhupia has shared a glimpse of Angad Bedi's birthday celebrations and said that she wants to rename the day as the 'Angad Bedi day'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:37 AM IST

Neha Dhupia has shared a sweet wish for husband Angad Bedi on his 38th birthday. She has shared a glimpse of them chilling by the beach, hinting the two have taken a break to celebrate the occasion.

Sharing a picture and a boomerang video on Instagram, Neha wrote, "Officially renaming today as #AngadBedi day .... #happybirthday my love." The post shows Angad in a shirtless avatar and Neha in a white maxi dress with the beach in the background.


Many of Angad's friends and fans took to the comments section to wish the actor. Katrina Kaif wrote, "Happy happy birthday @angadbedi," along with a heart. Tahira Kashyap also wished Angad in the same vein.

Around midnight, Neha had shared a glimpse of how they were planning to ring in the day. She shared a picture of daughter Mehr, sitting in a crochet costume by the beach with balloons in her hands. She captioned it, "Lots to celebrate but firstly my daddy's birthday."

Mehr Dhupia Bedi enjoying her day.
Mehr Dhupia Bedi enjoying her day.


Angad had an eventful 2020 with the digital premiere of his film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He played the brother of lead star, Janhvi Kapoor in the film. He was also seen in web show, Mum Bhai, in which he played an encounter specialist. Meanwhile, Neha kept busy with TV show Roadies Revolution and just saw the release of her short film, Step Out.

Talking about working during the pandemic, Angad had told India Today in an interview, “There is always a fear when you have a wife and child at home but you have to go out and work. This is the new normal. I was very cautious and stayed away from my daughter the whole time I was shooting. I also had to undergo 17-18 Covid-19 tests and fortunately, all of them were negative.”

