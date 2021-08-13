Kareena Kapoor shares new picture of Jeh on Instagram amid controversy around his name. See here

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of her son Jeh. The actor showed fans a glimpse into her Friday morning breakfast and Jeh made a tiny appearance.

The photo, shared on Kareena's Instagram Stories, showed the actor's plate of avocado toast with cherry tomatoes. Next to it, Jeh is seen relaxing in his onesie, holding a giraffe toy in one hand. “Breakfast with Sophie the giraffe,” Kareena wrote with the photo.

Picture of Jeh shared by Kareena.

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February this year. They also have a four year old son, Taimur. Jeh's full name, Jehangir Ali Khan, was revealed in her newly launched book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The family is being trolled online after certain sections took offence to the choice of his name, which they believe to be after the Mughal emperor Jahangir.

Also in the book, she spoke about her two sons and the different experiences she had during both the pregnancies. She wrote in the book about how being pregnant with Jeh was far more difficult. “This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay'," she said.

"I never discarded any of Taimur's baby stuff. I knew I wanted a second child. And I was very sure I would use Taimur's things for my second child, whether it was a boy or a girl," she wrote in another part of the book.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2020's Angrezi Medium and her next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She also recently announced her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film. “I am a huge fan of Hansal's films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film and I cannot wait to begin this journey,” she said about the collaboration.