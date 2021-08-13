Kareena Kapoor reveals if Jeh looks more like her or Saif, says he's more 'intense' than 'flamboyant' Taimur

Kareena Kapoor and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, have made sure not to show their second son Jehangir's face to the public, but she has now revealed which of his parents the toddler resembles.

Kareena, in her recently-released self-help book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, wrote that Jeh looks like her, while his elder brother, Taimur Ali Khan, looks like Saif.

"Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter,” she wrote about her sons' personalities, according to Pinkvilla.

Kareena and Saif made the decision to not share photographs of Jeh, following the scrutiny that Taimur was subjected to when he was born in 2016. In fact, Jeh's name was revealed months after his birth, and his full name was revealed only recently.

Like the last time, a certain section of the public has taken offence to the child being named Jehangir, which they believe is after the Mughal emperor. Kareena addressed the backlash for the first time earlier this week.

She told India Today, “You know, I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."

She added, "Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive."