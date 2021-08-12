Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor reveals she transformed into 'another person' during pregnancy, got 'ravenous for meat'
Kareena Kapoor has written a book on her two pregnancies.
Kareena Kapoor has written a book on her two pregnancies.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor reveals she transformed into 'another person' during pregnancy, got 'ravenous for meat'

  • Kareena Kapoor has revealed that she transformed into a ravenous meat-eater during her pregnancy. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir earlier this year.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 11:59 AM IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor has said that while she is quite content eating a vegetarian diet normally, she became a 'ravenous' meat-eater during her second pregnancy. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second son earlier this year. They've named him Jehangir.

Kareena Kapoor turned author for her recently-released self-help book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. In it, she revealed her food cravings during her pregnancy.

She wrote, according to Pinkvilla, "When not pregnant, I love being vegetarian. But I got ravenous for meat while pregnant and craved cold cuts, salt and soy. It was as if I was another person."

Kareena revealed that she ate so much, even her fingers swelled-up. "I took off my rings by my eighth month. Forced to choose between my pepperoni and my wedding ring, I chose pepperoni!" she revealed.

Previously, in the run-up to the book's release, Kareena had engaged fans on social media with a game -- Bebo's pregnancy bingo. She listed several experiences that she'd had during her pregnancies, and asked fans to tick off the ones that they'd had, too.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor drops pregnancy truth-bombs: 'Shopped excessively, peed a little while sneezing'

Via the game, Kareena revealed that she'd received 'unsolicited parenting advice' and was 'worried about the stretch marks'. She also said that she 'shopped excessively for baby products' and 'couldn't stay away from pizza'. Other experiences that she listed were, 'peed a lil while sneezing', 'dreamt about the baby', 'laughing turned into weeping for no reason', and 'picked a name for your baby before the delivery'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor saif ali khan + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.