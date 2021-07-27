Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares video of intense workout at home: 'Getting there each day at a time'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a video in which she is seen working out in her balcony. The actor is trying to get back to her old shape after the birth of her second baby, Jeh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared video from her workout.

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a workout inspiration video for her fans. In the video, Kareena is seen doing some intense cardio exercises at her home.

Kareena is seen wearing a black sports bra and a black pair of legging. She is in her balcony, which is instantly recognisable with the black and white chessboard tiles.

"Getting there each day at a time with my trainer @getfitwithsid_official," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. In the video, Kareena is seen doing some quick burpees and also working out with two dumbbells.

Kareena Kapoor working out at her home.

Recently, Kareena wrote a note on International Yoga Day. "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people. On that note, I'm going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too," she wrote.

Kareena became a mother for the second time earlier this year, with the birth of her son, Jeh. She and husband Saif Ali Khan are also parents to their four-year-old son Taimur.

Also read: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals Daniel Craig auditioned for Rang De Basanti, but James Bond came calling

Kareena recently announced her new book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. Sharing a picture of the cover, Kareena said, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today."

