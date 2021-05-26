Kareena Kapoor shares video on children's plight amid Covid-19, asks to not share a child's details online

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday shared a video that highlighted the plight of children impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. She also urged people not to share information about children on social media but call the childline for information or query.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she captioned the video, "So upsetting that the children in our country have to go through something so brutal to get their basic needs fulfilled. Please do not share information about children on social media. Instead, directly call the childline, 1098, for any information or query."

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a video.

The video was originally shared by Brut India and talked about children who have lost their parent or a parents due to Covid-19. It also said that many parents have also been forced to push their children into child labour and child trafficking to bring food to the table. The video also explained ways to support these children and the right way for adoption.

The caption read, "The Children In Danger During Covid Scores of Indian children are going hungry or being pushed into hard labour during the Covid-19 pandemic, warn people working on the ground. And no, sharing that viral social media message about children up for adoption won't help them..."

Kareena has been sharing posts educating public on the current pandemic. Earlier this month, Kareena had raised concerns over children who were orphaned due to the coronavirus pandemic. She had shared a post with the helpline numbers of organisations working for children.

"My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital. Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma," she had said. She had shared a picture with the contact number of an NGO as well.

In April, Kareena had also shared a video clip from Tom & Jerry, the popular cartoon show to highlight the importance of vaccination.